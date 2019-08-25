news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Cape Coast, Aug. 25, GNA - The Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stallion Motors Ghana Limited, a registered automobile company to build the capacity of students and artisans in the Central region.

The capacity building would be in auto engineering works and services.

The agreement is focused on providing experimental and practical industrial training and attachments to students of the university in auto engineering to create employment and ensure excellence in customer service.

It will also systematically and efficiently build the capacity of its staff for them to respond adequately to the growing industrial needs of the automobile engineering industry and run short courses for artisans and other interested persons.

Being the country's representative of Hyundai, Honda, Audi and Skoda world vehicles, Stallion Motors Ghana Limited, will provide an ultra-modern training centre and a multi-purpose state-of-the-art workshop for it clients in the region.

The facility will be stocked with right equipment and logistics as part of a strategic long term vision of making the institution an enviable centre of excellence in technical education in Africa.

Signing the MoU on behalf of CCTU in Cape Coast, Right Reverend Professor, Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekeyere, the Vice-Chancellor, said the partnership would enormously enhance the Department of Engineering to strengthen the capacity of students and personnel.

He described the new partnership as mutually rewarding and expressed optimism in its successful implementation adding that it was part of efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry with hands-on training and facilities.

The Vice Chancellor mentioned immense benefits of the agreement to students, industry and the community adding that it would significantly give strong boost to government's efforts to attract and retain foreign direct investment to reduce unemployment and create wealth for all.

That, according to him, made the MoU important and timely for the tenets of the agreement to be strongly adhered to and encouraged the private sector and key stakeholders to effectively collaborate and invest in technical education to accelerate national development.

Mr. Ganesh Phadele, the Financial Controller, who signed on behalf of Stallion Motors Ghana Limited, hinted of plans to include special customer service training in auto services and marketing.

He assured that the agreement had opened doors for more interventions to drastically redefine auto engineering in technical education in the country.

The company's approach to business, according to him, was highly consumer oriented – delivering the best quality products and services at the most economic prices considering the growing demand for quality products.

Therefore, it has invested heavily in infrastructure that supported optimal distribution of products at the most economic terms for easy accessibility and affordable offers to all its customers.

GNA