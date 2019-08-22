news, story, article

Kongo (UE), Aug 22, GNA - The implementation of the Basic Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (BSTEM) Project in some selected basic schools across the country has started yielding positive results in the Upper East Region.

The educational project, which is benefitting selected schools in the Bawku and Bolgatanga Municipalities, Builsa North and Nabdam Districts, is implemented by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Through the implementation of the project, the pupils of the Kongo Junior High School in the region were excelling in the BSTEM competition at the district, regional and national levels and performing creditably well at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The project, which provided the beneficiary schools with BSTEM equipment has made the students who graduated and transitioned to the Senior High Schools to be performing well in the areas of Science and Mathematics related courses.

Madam Agnes Anamoo, the District Chief Executive of Nabdam District, said this when she visited the Kongo JHS to inspect the newly constructed three-unit classroom block built by the Assembly.

The DCE commended the teachers and the students of the school for working hard to uplift the name of the school, the district and the region as a whole and urged them to continue to work hard to attain academic laurels.

She told teachers and the students that the world was being driven by BSTEM education and entreated them to take the teaching and learning of BSTEM seriously to help accelerate the growth of the economy.

Madam Anamoo, a former head teacher of the school, pledged the Assembly’s support to construct a Science Laboratory for the school to help store the equipment and to make the school a learning centre for the rest of the schools in the District including; Senior High Schools.

She responded positively to the school’s headteacher, Mr Emmanuel Ditamine’s demand, to provide in-service training for Science and Mathematics teachers in the District to help improve on the teaching of the subjects.

The DCE said this year, the Assembly procured 200 Mono desks at a cost of GH¢200, 000.00 with funding from the central government and distributed among schools in the district.

She also visited a newly constructed three-Unit Classroom Block at Kongo, built at a cost of GH¢220, 000.00 from the District Development Facility (DDF), a three-Unit Classroom Block at Yakoti, built at a cost of GH¢180,000.00 from the District Assembly common Fund (DACF), a three-Unit Classroom Block at Kong-Daborin at the cost of GH¢180,000.00 from DACF and a renovated four-Unit Classroom Block at Nangodi, which cost of GH¢129,274.50 from DDF.

