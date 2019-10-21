news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA - Young entrepreneurs in the culinary industry in Ghana have been advised to take the branding and packaging of their products with seriousness to maintain the loyalty of customers and remain competitive.



Mr Carl Sackey, the Chairman of the China/Europe International Business School, said this at the 12 graduation and exhibition ceremony of Stemapet Cake and Floral Institute, in Accra, over the weekend.

The event was held under the theme: “Branding in the Culinary Industry”.

He said there is the need for every business to have corporate logos, maintain quality packaging and communicate their brands clearly to their clients saying; “First impression is very important and branding creates a distinctive identity for every business”.

Mr Sackey called on entrepreneurs in the culinary industry to be honest with their clients and make conscious efforts to meet the needs of customers in a timely manner.

This, he said, would give them a competitive edge over their competitors and set them on the path to success in their respective businesses.

In all, 40 graduates passed out with diploma certificates after pursuing foundation and proficiency courses in Cookery and Pastries, Catering and Sugarcraft, as well as Floral Designing and Decoration and Fashion.

The graduates showcased their creative works with variety of designs of cakes, pastries, floral, African wear, wedding gowns and jumpsuits and smoothie, interspersed with choreography, music and dance.

The Institute was established on September 23rd September 2007, but was accredited by the Ghana Education Service and the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) in 2012, and offers admissions to persons from diverse education background, including workers, housewives, university graduates and school drop-outs, who desire to learn hands-on trade.

In an address read on her behalf, Mrs Juliet Abena Nyarkoa Kerse, the Proprietress of the Institute, said about 70 per cent of the graduates of the Institute gain full employment within a year after their industrial attachments and urged them to form partnerships to enhance their competitiveness in the industry.

She urged them to take branding and packaging of their products seriously because branding is the reputation of any business and should treat their customers with care and satisfy their needs, saying; “the customer is always right”.

The School, Mrs Kerse said, offers practical training which is intertwined with theories and participants are equipped them with good communication skills and industrial attachment.

Ms Rosier Awudu, a representative of the National Vocational Training Institute, urged the graduates to be time conscious and make deliberate efforts to market their products and services to the public.

Students who excelled in their respective courses received awards and certificates, with Ms Bernice Owusu Diarry Gyamfi being adjudged the Overall Best Student, while teachers and staff of the Institute were acknowledged and rewarded for their meritorious service.

GNA