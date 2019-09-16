news, story, article

Akim Oda (E/R), Sept. 16, GNA - As part of efforts to improve education in Akim Oda, the Zongo Youth Association based in Accra, has supported the management of Umar Bun Abdul Aziz Islamic Institute to construct a boarding facility.

The facility is available for both Circular and Arabic sections.

Sheikh Adbul Razak Mohammed Umar, the Headmaster of the Institute, said the implementation of the boarding system for the sections would be a landmark in the history of education in the Eastern Region.

He said available facilities in the school include dormitories, computer laboratory, library, administrative offices, staff common room, dining hall with some yet to be stocked to create the enabling environment for safety and comfort for students.

Sheikh Umar said their mission was to enable Muslims adopt Islam as a way of life and to assist and guide Muslims to perform the obligations as described in the Holy Quran and the tradition of Prophet Mohammed.

“It is also promote unity, brotherhood and cooperation among Muslims and non-Muslims,” he said.

He said over the past few years, the Institute was established only for Arabic studies, Qur’an recitation and memorization; and the intension to expand the scope of learning to include the circular education department, adult education, teacher training and boarding facility was implemented upon his return home after his graduation in 2009.

Sheikh Umar said the vision is to establish and sustain a learning environment, where students would be inspired to greater heights with innovative ideas.

He said currently the school has 315 students for Qur’anic recitation and memorisation, 350 students for Islamic studies, 87 students for the circular education and 90 students for adult education.

The Headmaster said there are many students from the outskirts of Akim Oda, who wish to attend the Institute but a school bus to convey them to and from school has been a challenge.

Sheikh Umar said together with the Committee and the staff they have promised to sacrifice everything to help impact knowledge into their younger brothers, sisters and community.

Alhaji Zuberu Alidu, the Corporate Affair and Administrative Manager, the Zongo Development Fund, said the Fund would support the Institute with furniture and other teaching and learning materials.

He expressed the hope that management would continue to work tirelessly to develop the students into future leaders.

Alhaji Alidu commended individuals and organisations that continue to support government to improve the living standards of inhabitants of the Zongo communities across the country.

He said the implementation of the new curriculum for basic schools in the country in the coming years would be a landmark achievement in the history of education.

The Corporate Affair and Administrative Manager said the students would acquire a broad knowledge and be able to understand contemporary issues, be inform to become responsible citizens with a sense of national identity.

Alhaji Alidu said the Fund would invest in basic services and strategic infrastructure in Zongo communities, support business in Zongo communities as well as provide social protection for the poor and vulnerable children, men and women.

He expressed the hope that Islam would be used as a tool for moral discipline and economic empowerment for Zongo communities.

Mr Abdul-Razak Adam, the Executive Director, Finance and Strategy at the Savannah Fruits Company, said the effort was to empower and instill in the children the values of Islam to become responsible individuals in future.

He said individuals could take up the responsibility of providing education to children in their community and that was exactly what the residents seek to do using religion as an entry point to provide support to these children.

Mr Adam said as part of the bigger plan for the future, they intend to acquire over 20-acre land to use for hospital, SHS, University based on Islamic values and principles.

He said the Zongo Development Fund could be enhance to provide more support, especially to start-up educational institutions.

Alhaji Osman Abdul, the Chairman of the Zongo Youth Association in Accra, said it is important to give back to the community that has trained and empowered them to grow to become responsible adults.

He said education is key to community development and urged the parents to endeavor to educate their children to the highest level.

Alhaji Abdul also called on the youth of the area to take advantage of the Institute’s programmes to empower themselves.

