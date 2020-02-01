news, story, article

By Christabel Addo, GNA



Accra, Feb. 1, GNA – A combined class of graduates, totalling 217 students, have graduated from the BlueCrest University College, a premium Private tertiary institution in Accra, for the 2018/2019 academic years.

The respective Deans of the Schools of Technology; Business and Communication; and Fashion and Design, presented their respective graduates to the representative of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Professor Dandy George Dampson.

Prof. Dampson commended the graduating students for their achievements and urged them to be proactive, honest, innovators, and creative visionaries and turn those visions into realities to solve societal problems and address the needs of industry.

He advised them to be humble and respectful to all persons while learning to “start small” and take advantage of technology for positive impact and expansion of their career and businesses.

Dr Anarnd Agrawal, the Rector of the BlueCrest University College, said the graduands had gone through rigorous years of theory and practical training, written and passed all the requisite examinations.

He congratulated them for their perseverance and hard work and commended their parents, benefactors and the entire staff of the institution for the sustained support throughout the years.

The School, he said, was opened to both local and foreign students, and had patrons from neighbouring countries like Nigeria, Burkina-Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Niger and Chad.

He said the institution run both Post Graduate, Undergraduate, Diploma and Certificate programmes in diverse courses including Information Technology Management, Banking and Finance, Mass Communication and Journalism, as well as HND Fashion and Design.

Prof James Flolu, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the BlueCrest University College, said countless challenges as well as opportunities awaited the graduands in the world of work and urged them to take advantage when the need arose.

“The world is a one of realities and not that of fantasies where laziness, shortcuts to quick success, and mediocrity are not entertained.”

“The world expects solutions to its varied challenges and not an addition to the already long queue of jobless graduates,” he said, and urged the newly trained to go out and exhibit courage in applying all the knowledge and skills learnt to make a difference in their generation.

The graduation was on the theme: “Excellence through LITE - Leadership, Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Approach.”

The theme suggests the College’s commitment to shaping and building a core group of young leaders who would turn around development and businesses for the expected growth needed to project Ghana and Africa from a state of poverty to wealth.

Prof. Flolu urged them to be good ambassadors of both the school, Ghana and Africa as a whole.

Two special awards were presented to Mr Mustapha Nasomah Zakari for being the Best Graduating Student in 2018 from the School of Technology, with a Grade Point Average (GPA) 3.89, and also to Ms Nicole Sonia Addo, the Overall Best Student in the 2019 Class, from the School of Fashion and Design.

They received certificates and plaques while others who also excelled in the various academic works were awarded as a motivation for others to emulate.

GNA