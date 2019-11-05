news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Nov. 5, GNA – The 1989-year group of the Bolgatanga Senior High School (Big Boss) has re-stocked the school’s library with 370 copies of various textbooks to help make relevant learning materials readily available to students, to improve academic performance.

The books, worth GHC 15,000.00, followed the poor academic performance of students in the school in recent times especially at the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The donation included; copies of all the core subjects such as English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies as well as all the various elective subjects, some of which are; Economics, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Animal Husbandry, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and General Agriculture among others.

Presenting the books to the school, in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, Mr Ayeriga Azeriya, the Organising Secretary of the year group, said the recent poor performance of the school was of concern to all stakeholders and urgent steps had to be taken to address the problem.

He said though the school was peaceful and also achieved successes in other disciplines, there were still numerous challenges confronting it,that led to the abysmal WASSCE records of late.

In view of this, Mr Azeriya noted that the year group popularly known as the ‘O’ Batch met and took a decision to partly restock the school’s library with relevant textbooks in a bid to enable the students have access to learning materials to improve their fields of study.

While commending members of the group for their generosity towards the procurement of the textbooks, Mr Azeriya expressed optimism that the students would use the books purposefully and attain academic laurels that would turn the fortunes of the school positively.

He advised the students to desist from focusing their time on social media such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram among others, but instead learn hard not to only pass their examinations, but build self-esteem, confidence, creativity and social awareness.

Receiving the books on behalf of management and board of governors, Mr Ababu Afelibeik, the Headmaster of the school expressed gratitude to the 89-year group for the support and said it would go a long way to promote effective academic work and improve students’ performance.

He said government only supplied core subjects’ textbooks to schools and as a result students found it difficult to get access to relevant elective subjects’ textbooks because they could not afford to buy them.

The Headmaster stated that there was the need to encourage and support the education of the children in order for them to be future leaders who would contribute to the development of the region and the country.

He said the population of school was over 2,000 and faced infrastructural and logistical challenges and therefore appealed to the group and other year groups to assist them to solve some the of the challenges.

Ms Olivia Somtim Tobigpoka, the Girls’ Prefect thanked the Old Students for their efforts and pledged on behalf of her colleagues to use the textbooks purposefully to improve their academic performance.

GNA