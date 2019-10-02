news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Bowiri (O/R), Oct. 2, GNA - Madam Comfort A. Attah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Biakoye District has presented 100 pieces of roofing sheets to the Bowiri Kyirahi D/A Junior High School (JHS) in Bowiri Kyirahi in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

This was necessitated by the ripping off of the school’s roof by a rainstorm.

Madam Attah asked that the work be fast tracked to ensure that the pupils stay in class when it rains.

She urged the schoolchildren to take their studies seriously to excel and become responsible citizens and help develop their communities and the nation at large.

Mr. Christopher Atcheki, the Acting Headmaster of the School expressed gratitude to the DCE, the Assembly and the Government for the support.

Nana Kwadwo Dankwa II, the Kyirahihene, also thanked the Assembly for its response to assist the school, adding that "the community has recognised the good works of the President and we are so grateful to government for the assistance."

Meanwhile, the DCE had also presented 100 pieces of roofing sheets to the Kwamekrom E. P. Primary A and B Schools, which were also affected by the rainstorm.

The District Chief Executive was accompanied by Mr. Henry Danso, Biakoye District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

GNA