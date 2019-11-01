news, story, article

Bongo (U/E) Nov. 1, GNA – The Bongo District in the Upper East Region has over the years performed abysmally in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which is a cause of worry to stakeholders in the area.

The District recorded 21 per cent performance in the BECE last year, 2018 which further declined to 16 per cent this year, 2019.

Mr Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Bongo, said this at a media encounter in Bongo on Thursday, when the Ghana News Agency quizzed to know the District’s BECE performance after it realised the District concentrated its performance in education on infrastructure and provision of furniture, and was silent on pupil’s performance at the BECE.

The DCE expressed concern about the bad performance and attributed it to Teacher absenteeism, lateness to school and spending more contact hours on their mobile phones to the neglect of the pupils among others.

“Today if you go to any school, you will see a lot of teachers holding their phones and tablets communicating with people to the neglect of the children, this morning at 0830hours we went to a school, and no teacher was present.”

Mr Ayamga charged officials of the Ghana Education Service in the District, especially teachers to change their attitude towards work and emphasised that ‘’I am not blaming the Ghana Education Service, neither am I blaming myself, I am blaming the system.

“All of us have a role to play, until we wake up and see ourselves as the problem, the issue will never be solved. The performance is abysmal, all of us should and must bow our heads down in shame,’’ he said.

He called on all stakeholders including; teachers and parents to sit up and ensure that the performance over the years was improved, “because until that was done, education at the basic level would remain a mess in the District”, he said.

Mr Ayamga, who is the Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party, said government was trying its best to supply teaching and learning materials to every school, adding that ‘we have never seen government paying school fees like we are witnessing today, even re-sit and mock exams, government pays for them.’

He said government played its role, and charged parents to take interest in the educational needs of their children and not to expect government to do all for them.

The DCE said education infrastructure was a major development challenge in the District and it was taking steps to address the situation through a number of physical activities and noted that the focus of the Assembly was in the area of classroom construction at the basic education level to promote access to basic education.

