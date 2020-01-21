news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Adidome (VR), Jan. 21, GNA - Mr. Johnson Avuletey, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister has asked Directors of Education to be vigilant and stop teachers from sabotaging government.

He alleged that some teachers were making parents pay fees and buy school items that government had already catered for and charged the directors to stop the practice and bring such teachers to order.

Mr. Avuletey who was speaking at the inauguration of a Girl’s Model School at Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region said there was the need for the District Directors to frequently visit schools to monitor activities of teachers.

“I will advise you to increase your surprise visits to the schools because I was told some teachers are taking money from parents claiming the government had not paid the registration fees of the students”.

The Deputy Regional Minister also alleged that some Headmasters, Matrons, Bursars and Accountants were diverting foodstuff provided to feed students under the free senior high for their personal gains.

“In the recent Peki Senior High School incident, I was told the foodstuffs that were sent to the Auditor would have fed the students for one month and all these were being sent to one person,” he said.

Mr Avuletey said teachers had significant roles in the development of the country and must be willing to do their best and stop sabotaging the government.

Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive of Central Tongu said measures were in place to establish a Girl’s Senior High school in the District and called for support from all.

Madam Amu Magaret Ezinam, the Headmistress of the Central Tongu Girls Model Junior High School assured that the School would work hard to promote the name of Central Tongu through its results.

She called on non-governmental organisations and the Assembly to add more facilities to enable them to enroll more girls.

GNA