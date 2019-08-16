news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 16, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday mocked Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known in political circles as 'General Mosquito' for graduating with a Master's degree in Defence and International Politics from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.



Vice President Bawumia, who was the Special Guest of Honour for the graduation ceremony, set the auditorium of the College alive with the hilarious comments.

Dr Bawumia remarked: "One of our graduands today, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah... he is known as 'General Mosquito', and also the General Secretary of the NDC.

"Am told when he came into this institution, he left all his “ntua...tua” behind the gate.

"As I shook his hands, I was wondering whether the physical training and exercises had added any more muscles to his...but it appears, it did not...am told he did not come here for the physical muscles...but came here to beef up the intellectual capacity of the NDC...and also enhance his case of being selected as running mate".

Dr Bawumia's comments set the auditorium of Hamidu Hall of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College with laughter and cheers from the audience.

On a more serious note, Dr Bawumia congratulated Mr Asiedu Nketiah for completing the course and his determination to acquire more knowledge, saying; "It shows that it's never too late to acquire knowledge and I believe that you have done very well ".

He also commended the graduands, some of whom were from 13 sister African countries for bonding very well during the course and charged them to use their links and networks to improve the sovereignty and integrity of their respective countries.

In all, 67 officers, comprising middle class and senior level military officers and civilians received Master's degree in MSc Defence and International Politics.

Forty of the graduands were from the Ghana Armed Forces and 27 were allied students from sister African countries and other security services, industry and Civil Service.

Major Isaac Boako of the Ghana Armed Forces was adjudged the Overall Best Graduating Student.

GNA