By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA

Tsito (V/R), Aug, 8, GNA - More than 100 adolescent girls drawn from some basic schools in four Districts of the Volta Region have received guidance and counseling education on sexual reproductive health at a girls' camp in Tsito.

The Districts are North Dayi, South Dayi, Central Tongu and Ho.

The three day regional camping seeks to expose the girls, who are between the ages of ten and 19 years to the dangers of unprotected sex, early marriage and gender based violence.

Madam Lena Alai, Regional Director, Department of Gender, said the camping was also to coach the adolescent girls to make informed decisions at the right time, so that they could stay in school longer to achieve their desired aspirations.

She said government was committed to advancing the cause of women, which reflected in the establishment of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the adoption of the Beijing Platform for Action.

Madam Alai complained about the outcome of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey Report of 2017/18, which indicated that the Volta Region had a high adolescent birth rate of 103 per 1,000 births, above the national average of 75 per 1,000 births.

She said the Municipal Health Directorate indicated that from January to October, 2018, children aged ten to14 constituted ten per cent of the ante-natal attendants, while teenagers aged 15-19 made up nine per cent of pregnant women or children totalled 3,910 in 2018.

Reverend Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, urged the girls not to allow their circumstances be a barrier to their aspirations of reaching greater heights.

He admonished the girls to concentrate on their education and avoid promiscuous lifestyles as that could impede their academic progression.

Rev. Avuletey challenged the adolescent girls to be agents of change when they return to their various schools and communities.

He said the girls should strive to enjoy the Free Senior High School programme being implemented by the government to lessen the financial burden on their parents and guardians.

In a speech read on her behalf, Madam Enyonam Afi Amafugah, Regional Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and the Department of Gender for funding the programme.

She entreated the girls to take lessons from the camping exercise serious, since sex education would empower and give them the confidence to face the realities of life.

