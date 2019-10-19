news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA - Mr Yusif Jajah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso North has awarded scholarships at the cost of GH₵90,000.00 to 206 students in his constituency.

The beneficiaries constituted brilliant, but needy pupils and students ranging from basic to tertiary education, whose cheques were written in the names of their schools and institutions.

Presenting the scholarship to selected beneficiaries in a symbolic gesture at a short ceremony, Mr Jaiah urged the pupils and students to take education in order to grow up to be responsible citizens who would give back to society.

He said education remained one of his topmost priorities in the scheme of things and that he would ensure that the youth the constituency, especially those from reduced circumstances to receive the best of education.

According to Mr Jajah, he had the privilege of attaining his present status by virtue of the value placed on education, and as such would give his best shot to the cause of education in his constituency so that the youth would gain a better footing in the future.

“The most important thing is to build the human resource of the nation so that in future, they can come back to serve their society and the nation at large,” he said.

Mr Ahmed Tahiru, the Constituency Chairman advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunities offered them by studying hard to reach greater heights to justify the investment made in them.

This is the third time the MP is awarding scholarships including 90 students in 2017, 100 students in 2018 alongside the donation of desk and mathematical sets to schools and institutions.

