By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Awudome Kwanta (V/R), Sept 03, GNA - The Awudome Kwanta community in the Ho West District of the Volta Region has launched a “Torgbe Agyemah Buasapa Education Fund” to help build the human resource in the area.

Torgbe Agyemah Buasapa X, Chief of the area, launching the trust at a durbar on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of his enstoolment, said the initiative would improve.

He said the fund would back the free education policy with teaching and learning materials, and provide financial support for tertiary students in need.

The Chief said the support would also be extended to cover skill training and capacity enhancement programmes for out of school youth.

“We should be able to produce professionals within a year. The best human resource in the country would come from this place”, he said.

Torgbe Buasapa said the community, although the oldest of Awudome settlements, was behind in development and called on members to work together to support the initiative with wisdom, ideas, and funds.

He praised the community for its strong communal spirit, and mentioned how firewood was gathered and sold to connect the area to the national electricity grid.

The Chief also said aid organisations provided schools and other forms of support, and accused government of neglect.

“Looking around I have not seen much of what government has done. This has left us wondering if we are part of Ghana”, he lamented.

Torgbe Buasapa complained over the only drinking source of water for the community-Tsawe River, saying it was heavily polluted with faecal sludge from cesspit emptiers and unsafe for consumption.

He also lamented about lack of household and community toilets, with many defecating openly.

One person each from the seven clans that made up the community would manage the fund temporarily.

About GH¢8,000.00 was realised as seed money for the fund from a fundraiser held at the event, and would be supported with an amount of GH¢270,000.00 pledged by Mr Arku Mensah Yao, the Chief's father.

A borehole water project being undertaken by the community is progressing and expected to be completed soon.

