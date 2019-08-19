news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Aug. 19, GNA - Ghanaian female students have been advised to take keen interest in their education and career development.

Dr. Sandi Williams, an official of ‘A Wealth of Women International – Bridget Kyerematen-Darko Division-Ghana (AWOWG-BKD)’, a non-governmental organization (NGO), said this was a necessity to enhance their grooming for more responsible and leadership roles in the society.

Women, she explained, had the potential to transform the society for the better given the opportunity and encouragement, as well as constant leadership training.

“Our vision is to support female students to aspire for excellence in academic disciplines, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for the benefit of the society,” she told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi.

This was on the side-line of a presentation ceremony at the Kumasi Girls’ Senior High School, which saw the NGO presenting bags, T-shirts, medicated spectacles (lenses), assorted drugs, certificates and a 49-inch television to the School.

Since 2017, the NGO had sought to empower female students through mentorship clinics to promote their career development.

Mr. Steve Kyerematen, Vice-Chairman of Activa International Insurance Company Ghana Limited, who is also a brother to the late Bridget Kyerematen- Darko, in whose memory the Ghana Division of the NGO was established, said their aim was to produce productive and courteous women.

“We also intend to raise disciplined and responsible women who could work to address development challenges in the society for accelerated growth of the Ghanaian society,” he remarked.

“The NGO wants to continue with the good legacies of our late sister in the interest of all women,” Mr. Kyerematen noted.

Madam Faustina Sekyere, Assistant Headmistress of the School, thanked the NGO for the gesture.

GNA