Bankyease (WR), Oct. 5, GNA - The Africa World Airlines, under its foundation Haina-AWA, has presented ten Dell computers and accessories worth 20,000 cedis to the Lagos Town M/A Junior High School, a suburb of Takoradi, to facilitate ICT education.

Ms Christabel Amegayibor, the Human Resource Manageress of the Company, said ICT education moves the world and we are all dependent on technology.

She added that helping the school with the facilities was a dream come true as it is believed that through ICT education some of the students could become engineers, pilots and cabin crew for improvement of local content in the Airline business in the country.

The Lagos Town M/A school has only five desktop computers for a huge population of Junior high students seeking to be computer literates and technology inclined.

Aside, the ICT difficulty, the school also lacks enough seating to enable the students sit in comfort for academic work.

The HR Manageress said the foundation is committed to support education at the destinations that the airline ply within the country.

Mrs Josephine Dadzie, who received the computers, expressed gratitude to Haina-AWA for the kind gesture adding, "It will advance the study of ICT in my school".

