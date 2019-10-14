news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Navrongo (U/E), Oct. 14, GNA – Professor Albert Luguterah, the Principal of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Navrongo Campus, has said innovative and demand driven academic programmes would be rolled out once the campus is officially declared an autonomous university.

He said the science-based university would focus and add more technology driven courses including medical and engineering sciences that would equip students with the best skills and knowledge needed for national development.

Professor Luguterah said this at the matriculation ceremony of the school to officially admit first year undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Last year, President Akufo-Addo announced that the Navrongo and Wa campuses of the UDS would be made autonomous universities.

Following this, Parliament in July 2019, passed the bill awaiting presidential assent for the conversion of the two campuses into autonomous universities, to be called the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) and the University of Business and Integrated Development, respectively.

Professor Luguterah said when the Navrongo Campus finally becomes a fully-fledged university and equipped with the necessary human and capital infrastructure, it would help create more opportunities for expansion, growth for stronger partnerships with other organizations and sister universities, to contribute to national development.

He said despite the challenges the institution is encountering, it still remains a place where “ground painted researches are done” adding that the campus is one of the best that offers Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Mathematical Sciences and Applied Sciences.

“Converting the campus into an autonomous university would further help to solve bureaucratic administrative challenges and speed up decision making processes of the school”, he said

In a speech read on his behalf by the Principal, Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, the Vice-Chancellor of UDS, warned staff of the University to desist from exchanging grades for sex.

He said the University had a strong policy that did not condone sexual harassment and called on students experiencing any form of harassment to report to the authorities for redress.

Out of the total number of 19,193 applicants, the University admitted 9,476, comprising 9,232 undergraduate students and 254 postgraduate students to pursue various programmes in all its four campuses including Nyankpala, Tamale, Navrongo and Wa for the 2019/2020 academic year.

GNA