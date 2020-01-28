news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Nayorigo (UE), Jan 28, GNA – Mr Lawrence Ake-emah-Kapoe, the Assemblyman for the Nayorigo-Bungu Electoral Area in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region has pledged to work effectively with relevant stakeholders to improve the quality of basic education in the area.

The Assemblyman said the standard of basic education in the community had fallen drastically and there was urgent need to work in unison to address the challenges leading to such abysmal performance.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Nayorigo, the Assemblyman said the Nayorigo basic school used to be among the best performing basic schools in the district but that had changed for the worst and needed to be worked on.

Mr Ake-emah-Kapoe attributed the cause to the bad attitude of children towards learning coupled with inadequate infrastructure as well as teaching and learning materials.

“Our Electoral Area, especially Nayorigo community, previously was mentioned among the top but now when you come to our community there is nothing to write home about, they are not doing well at all and most of the problems are coming from the pupils themselves, they are not disciplined, they do not like learning, I am a teacher and can see it”, he added.

“I have already started talking to some stakeholders including the headteachers and the teachers in the various schools to see how we can help them to organise extra classes for the children,”

He called on all stakeholders and opinion leaders in the community to work together to strategize to improve the quality of education in the area and empower the youth to contribute significantly to the development and well-being of the community.

He said he would collaborate with the District Chief Executive to ensure that schools in the community benefit from the next consignment of furniture.

The Assemblyman assured people of the Electoral Area that, he would use innovative lobbying skills to bring development projects to the communities and therefore called for unity especially among the youth to support him to succeed

Mr Ake-emah-Kapoe indicated that his electoral area was challenged with bad road network especially the Bongo-Bungu road and some communities did not have electricity.

He appealed to the Ghana Education Service and the District Assembly to build a Junior High School for the Bungu community.

The Assemblyman indicated that he would continue to work to ensure that most of the development challenges in the area were addressed.

