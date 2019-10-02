news, story, article

By Mabel Kwakyewaa Owusu/Dominic Antwi Agyei, GNA

Kumasi, October 2, GNA – The Ashanti Regional 2019 High School Debate, a brain-child of the Love Multimedia, a Kumasi-based radio station belonging to the multi-media group of companies, has been launched in Kumasi.

The innovative academic event receiving sponsorship from the Jackson Education Complex, trail blazers in private teacher training education in Ghana, is being supported by the Students’ Representative Councils (SRCs) in the various secondary schools in Kumasi.

Contesting schools are; ST. Louis, ST. Jerome, Kumasi High, Tepa Senior High, Kumasi Anglican and Prempeh College.

Konongo Odumase, T.I Amass, ST. Hubert, ST. Monicas’, Osei Tutu, Yaa Asantewaa, Formena T.I Amass, Opoku Ware, , Armed Forces and KNUST Senior High School among others.

The debate will begin on Friday October 4 with the grand finale on October 25, 2019 and this year, each finalist would receive GHȼ 3000.00 from the Jackson Education College.

Love FM is also going to give prestigious prizes to the ultimate winners.

Honourable Kennedy Kankam, Member of Parliament for Nhiayeso who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines of the launch said the instructional programme gives the opportunity to students to express and share their views on matters of national interest in Nation building process.

Whiles preparing the future leaders to be part of decision-making, it is also giving them a good exposure to aspire for political positions, especially in the legislative arm of government where debates are part of discourses to arrive at consensus decisions.

The MP said it would help to boost their confidence in oration or public speaking as it also builds their capacities to be critical thinkers who can articulate cogent and convincing arguments to strike home any point they want to make.

Dr. Peter Arthur, a lecturer at KNUST English Department, who is the Chairman of the High School Debate Committee re-echoed the view that the programme was preparing future leaders for logical reasoning.

He said this year’s edition had seen some improvement over last year’s, in that, eight more schools shortlisted from a preliminary debate session comprising 24 schools, have been added to the debate team.

Dr. Arthur said the criteria used in selecting participating schools were based on their performances in the core subjects because not all schools do elective subjects.

Love F.M’s Eric Nkum said, massive prizes were given to award winners which includes sponsorships, cash prices, books and others last year.

GNA