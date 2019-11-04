news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Anawuokrom (Ash), Nov. 04, GNA – The Asante-Akim Central Municipal Assembly has commissioned three school infrastructure projects as part of efforts to give all school going age children the opportunity to access education in the Municipality.

A team of officials from the Assembly led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mrs Susan Akomeah, commissioned the projects at separate ceremonies in the beneficiary communities.

The project includes a three-unit classroom block at Anawuokrom, Information Communication Technology (ICT) center at Dwease-Praaso and three-unit classroom block at Kyekyebiase.

The MCE presented some computers and accessories to authorities of the Integrated Community Centre for Employable Skills (ICCES), the beneficiary school of the ICT centre.

She also inspected the construction of six-unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities at Atunsu, Konongo, Anuruso as well as the construction of pavilions at Wesley Girls Senior High School and St. Mary Senior High School, both at Konongo.

Speaking at separate durbars to commission the projects, Mrs. Akomeah said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), was committed to improving educational infrastructure at all levels of education.

She said education was an inalienable right of the Ghanaian child and gave the assurance that government would continue to invest in the sector to raise the literacy level of the country.

This, she said, was the way to go as a country in our quest to fight poverty and called on the people to rally behind government as it rolled out pragmatic policies for the common good of all Ghanaians.

She pledged the Assembly’s commitment to implement programmes and policies in line with vision of the President to improve the lives of the people in the Municipality.

The MCE further entreated them to take advantage of the various government flagship programmes most of which were designed to economically empower Ghanaians to be financially stable.

Nana Owusu Banahene, the Chief of Dwease, commended the Assembly for the construction of the ICT centre, which he said was critical in aiding the students in their studies.

He called for the extension of electricity to the facility to make it operational as soon as possible to achieve its intended purpose.

