By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Ho, Sept. 11, GNA - Professor Kwabena Antwi Danso of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has asked physician trainees to take the clinical phase of their training as apprentices.



He said this is because "clinical clerkship is learnt through apprenticeship on the part of students and facilitated through coaching by teachers."

Prof. Danso gave the advice at the third "White Coat Ceremony" of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho for its 2022 medical class.

He said the clerkship required that the trainees actively observed and took part in hospital routines, schedules and protocols "not as passive pair of hands but an active learner."

Prof. Danso said the two complementary approaches to clinical learning - apprenticeship and coaching - were the best because "the best medical practice is learnt by the patient's bedside."

He said the "White Coat Ceremony" should remind them of professional uprightness and great commitment to patient care.

Prof. Danso asked them to be focused, thorough and time conscious, saying; "getting to sessions early will help you to get introduction to crucial cases."

Prof. John Owusu Gyapong, the Vice Chancellor, UHAS, urged the students to apply the knowledge acquired in basic medical sciences in the wards and operating theatres.

Seventy-three physician trainees formally took the oath to treat and care for patients and their communities.

They also pledged to serve as advocates for patients and educate and empower them in fulfilment of their responsibility as guardians of health.

