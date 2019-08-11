news, story, article

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 11, GNA - Mr Anis Haffar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Education Matters Foundation has urged teachers to be in a perpetual state of adding value to themselves in the field of Information Communication Technology.

He said, having a first degree was a sign of potential and that teachers should not let their thirst for knowledge be quenched, using himself as an example

"Look at my age, 72, but I am still learning to add value to myself because I want to give out my best."

Mr Haffar was speaking at the 2019 Impact Education Conference organised by TECHAide, in collaboration with Friends of Yamoransa Foundation (FYF), and Helping Africa Foundation (HAF) both United States based non-profit organisations.

The conference objective was to bring together key stakeholders within the Ghana Educational sector to discuss, debate, share and educate each other in achieving and learning in order to make ICT education in Ghana more responsive, and better equipped to handle the challenges of the 21st century

The conference centred on breakout sessions and panel discussions that focused on, ICT Training that Captures the Future

Mr Haffar cautioned teachers not to underestimate the potential of any child they teach or live with as they might not know who will be there for them in the future.

"Whoever believes he has finished learning in this world is dead. Never neglect the ability and the need to add value to yourselves," he added.

The Educationist entreated teachers to take advantage of technology in teaching their students, saying, "as the world advances technologically, you should maximise it in discharging their duties."

About 150 Participants including: Proprietors of Private Schools, Heads of Public Schools, NGOs, Private Companies, Government Entities as well as Funding Agencies shared experiences with answers provided to questions on technological issues in education.

