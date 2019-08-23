news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Nkaponease (W/R), Aug. 23, GNA - AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem (AAI) Mine Limited has cut sod for the construction of a six-unit class room block for the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Basic School.

The project valued at 1.5 million cedis would be built by Ziggurat Investment Limited and it is expected to be completed in four months.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, Mr Jasper Musadaidzwa, Senior Vice President, AngloGold Ashanti Continental Africa Region, said putting up the school block was to make an impact on the lives of the future leaders.

He said "the foundation of the building will symbolize the basis of our leaders whether they will be children from the staff of the university, the mine or members of the community surrounding us- but we are laying the starting point for quality life through education".

Mr Musadaidzwa said as the mine has supported the University, they would do same for their Basic School.

"We know the project is designed in such a manner that the next stage will come on top. I really look forward to a finish product and see the children sitting there and listening attentively to our teachers then we have completed the project" he said.

Mr Stephen Asante Yamoah, the Acting Managing Director, said the Mine has demonstrated continuous support for improved educational standards through the provision of infrastructure and other teaching and learning materials to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in their host communities.

It was through this commitment that the Mine responded positively to the request of the Vice Chancellor of UMaT to construct the new edifice for the school, he said.

Mr Yamoah expressed the hope that the project with modern facilities would go a long way to improve upon access to quality basic education in the Tarkwa-Nsueam municipality.

Prof Jerry Kuma, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of UMaT, recalled that five years ago, he made an appeal to the Managing Director (MD) of AAI Mine Limited, who is now the Senior Vice President, AngloGold Ashanti Continental Region, to help the Basic School expand as there were increasing demands on them.

Prof Kuma thanked AAI Mine Limited and appealed to them to begin the second phase when the first phase elapses.

Madam Angelina Quayson, Headmistress of UMaT Basic School, thanked the VC and management of the University for calling upon AAI Mine to expand the school.

GNA