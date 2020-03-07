news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), March 07, GNA – Mr. John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency has hinted of his plans to roll out a "one teacher, one laptop" project in the Constituency soon.

The initiative is to help teachers get themselves abreast of technology in the delivery of quality teaching and learning to enhance academic performance in the constituency.

Mr. Amewu said this when he presented a 2020 Presidential Diary, a Microsoft laptop and an undisclosed amount of money to Master Hotor Prosper, a student of Bishop Herman College and past student of the St. Francis Demonstration Junior High School (JHS) in Hohoe for being a recipient of the 2019 Presidential Award.

He said the presentation was to encourage other students to emulate the efforts of Master Hotor and excel in their examinations and congratulated efforts of teachers adding that “we are doing all this with the aim of projecting the Hohoe Municipality in the country for people to come and see what we are doing here.”

Mr. Amewu said he organised a free vacation classes for candidates who sat for the 2019 BECE in the Municipality to enable them cover some topics they were not able to, during school hours and was happy to note that beneficiaries passed very well.

The Energy Minister told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that there were about 1900 teachers in the constituency, which the project was expected to cover and added that “we are trying to do the first 500 teachers by the end of April this year”.

He said the project would enable the teachers to build their capacity to become well equipped to transfer the knowledge to school children in the Constituency.

The performance of schools in the Hohoe Municipality in the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has witnessed tremendous improvement with 16 out of 77 schools recording a 100 per cent pass while no school recorded a zero per cent in all subjects.

