news, story, article

By Vitus Doozie, GNA



Mampong (Ash) Jan. 22, GNA - Master Federick Karkari, a form one student of Amaniampong Senior High School in Asante-Mampong, stunned the entire school when he presented to Mrs Esther Osei Wusu, the Headmistress, a pencil-drawn true portrait of her, at a morning assembly.

Master Karikari, the 15-year-old student, in the middle of the assembly, abruptly stepped forward from the student body and presented the masterpiece fixed on frame to the headmistress, as her New Year gift.

The entire student body marveled at his extraordinary ingenuity which has now become a topic for discussion among the teachers and students.

Master Karikari was placed in the school last year after passing the Basic Certificate Examination (BECE), which he wrote at the Wesley College Demonstration Junior High School.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the school compound later, Master Karikari said he hailed from Ankaase in the Mamponteng Municipality in the Ashanti Region, but resided with his parents at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi.

The budding art genius said drawing was an innate talent, which became exteriorised at his lower primary school level.

Later at the JHS level, when he was introduced to Basic Design and Technology (BDT), he showed amazing capabilities and thus the subject became his best.

However, Frederick nearly lost his admission because he was admitted to do General Science at the Amaniampong SHS instead of his preferred Visual Art choice.

He said the rigidity of the new education system did not allow him to change from General Science to Visual Art, as a result, he got frustrated and decided to discontinue SHS education.

He said it took the efforts of the Guidance and Counselling Coordinator and the Headmistress to get him back to school.

“I am so grateful to Mrs Osei Owusu and the portrait is just a token to express my gratitude to her,” elated master Karikari told the GNA.

Even though he sits in the Visual Art class, he said he has not yet been officially enrolled onto the programme to start serious studies.

Frederick hopes to project Amaniampong SHS to a higher level with his art work.

GNA