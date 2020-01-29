news, story, article

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA

Akyem Manso (E/R), Jan. 29, GNA - Master Kelvin Amanin- Ampong a 14- year old form one Senior High School student has invented an e-platform for text books for junior and senior high schools.

Inspired by the effort of the government to introduce free internet to High Schools, Master Amanin-Ampong invented ‘The scroll book’ that can be accessed on any internet device.

Master Amanin-Ampong, a science student at the Ghana Senior High School, Koforidua and a native of Akyem Manso, said the scroll book will serve as an e-learning platform that seeks to be the nation's biggest free digital library.

Speaking to the media at Akyem Manso, he said, the scroll book is a web app that aims at providing free digital text books based on the Ghana Education Service syllabus to Ghanaian students at the educational level from Junior High School to Senior High School.

The idea, Master Amanin-Ampong said, was developed with the support of his uncle who is a computer enthusiast.

Oberempon Sintim Opoku III, Chief of Akyem Manso in the Asene Manso Akroso District, lauded the initiative of the student and called for government and private support.

He appealed to the Ministry of Education, Members of Parliament and all well-meaning individuals to support the student to bring ‘the scroll book’ into use.

GNA