By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu, GNA



Akplabanya (GAR) Feb. 14, GNA – The Akplabanya Landing Beach Committee in the Ada West District has donated 100 pieces of dual desk to local basic schools.

The items were bought with money set aside from the sale of premix fuel for community development.

Presentating the items, Mr. Joseph Amatey Alimo, Secretary to the L.B.C, said the Committee had the development of the community at heart and would help transform lives in the community through such projects.

"We have gravelled portions of the roads in the community which summed up to about ghc 6,000.

Street lights of this community have been managed, maintained and extended to the beaches by the L.B.C, all to the tune of about GHS 10,000," he said.

According to him," We have roofed and painted a 5 bedroom teachers' bungalow and some of our J.H.S staff are now occupying it.

These and many more are what the L.B.C have done and today, we are donating these 100 pieces of dual desks to our schools which also summed up to the tune of ghc 16,000."

He said " we have an approved sum of GHC 100,000 to be used to build a community clinic for Akplabanya community all from our L.B.C. account."

Madam Winifred Aku Gbadago, the District Education Director, who received and handed over the desks to the school heads, thanked the committee, saying they they were generational thinkers.

She urged headmasters, teachers and students to take a very good care of the furniture.

