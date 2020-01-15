news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA - Miss Assanwaa Akpene Yankson from Wesley Girls High School has been declared winner of the 2019 UBA National Essay Competition in Accra.



Miss Yankson's win makes her the third student from the school to win the competition since its inception in 2014.

A statement from the Foundation said she follows Paulina Bedwiwaah Mensah, who won in 2014 and is currently pursuing medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Hannah Akahoho Segbefia, who won the competition in 2016 and also studying Biochemistry at the same University.

The 6th edition of the National Essay Competition recorded over a thousand applications from schools across the 16 regions of Ghana.

It said the emotional but exciting Assanwaa Yankson won the grand prize of a whopping $5,000 worth of scholarship.

The statement said Master Nathaniel Mawuli Fleku from the St. Marys Seminary Senior High School in the Volta Region also received a scholarship worth $3,000 for being the 1st runner up, while Master Desmond Duodu Yeboah from Opoku Ware Senior High School in Kumasi got a scholarship package worth $2,000 as the 2nd runner up.

Mr Isong Udom, the Managing Director of UBA Ghana, congratulated all the 10 finalists and encouraged them to utilize the platform given to them to excel in their academic pursuits.

“UBA is very committed to the area of education of the African in a bid to further transform the continent," Mr Udom said.

Mr Udom also congratulated Ms Dorcas Darko, a past beneficiary, who graduated from the University of Ghana in 2019 and advised the winners to emulate her example by taking their studies seriously to realize their academic dreams and aspirations.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, a Deputy Minister of Education, commended UBA for the initiative to support government’s drive of ensuring that all eligible Ghanaian students are given the necessary opportunity to access education to the highest level possible.

He urged the students to strive hard to achieve their dreams through hard work and determination.

He also urged other companies operating in Ghana to emulate the shining example of the UBA.

Each of the 10 finalists received a UBA branded Laptop as well as other UBA branded souvenirs as a token for the bold step taken to participate in the competition and making it to the final stage.

The Bank will this year sponsor 18 students to attend any University of their choice across Africa.

The National Essay Competition, a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of UBA Foundation after its launch in Ghana in 2014, has provided a competitive platform to develop the intellectual and writing abilities of SHS students in Ghana as well as granting winners fully paid scholarship into any University in Africa.

GNA