news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA

Sefwi-Nsawora (W/N), Sept. 20, GNA - Mr Alex Djonoboah Tetteh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sefwi-Akontombra, has rewarded 16 teachers in his constituency for their meritorious service.

The awardees, who were selected from basic schools, were each presented with a brand new tabletop fridge.

The move, according to the MP, was to motivate the teachers to continue to work hard since many others would hardly accept postings to those communities.

"It is a way of laying a solid foundation at the basic level so that pupils can enjoy the Government's Free Senior High School Policy."

Mr Tetteh, also the Deputy Western North Regional Minister, handed 12,000 pairs of shoes and more than 7000 school uniforms to the Akontombra Education Directorate for the pupils.

He said the Assembly was committed to improving education in the constituency and that teachers and non-teaching staff would be rewarded annually.

Mr Stephen Kwaku Owusu, the Sefwi-Akontombra Acting District Director of Education, appealed to teachers, especially newly trained ones, to accept postings to rural areas to help provide quality education to the pupils.

He called on other teachers to work hard to benefit from future awards.

Nana Katakyei Kwasi Bumangamah II, Sefwi-Waiwso Paramount Chief, who presided, commended the MP for recognising the hard work of teachers.

He called on them to be punctual at school and desist from using instructional hours to engage in other business activities.

Mr Issac Oduro, on behalf of awardees, expressed gratitude to the MP and urged the teachers to do their best to enhance education in the area.

GNA