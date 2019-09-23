news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Sept. 23, GNA - Aker Energy, operators in the upstream petroleum industry, has provided the academic needs of 200 brilliant but needy students within seven districts of the Western Region.



The package include financial and material support, mentorship and counselling throughout their education at the secondary level.

Nana Kobina Nketsiah V, the Omanehene of the Essiakdo Traditional Area, who chaired the event, said education was the only tool for self- empowerment, realisation and consciousness.

He said being conscious was critical to bringing positive change and urged the children not to give up on it.

"Never give your consciousness to anybody...develop an independent mind and that's why I am happy about this Aker Energy opportunity to grow brains that would contribute positively to society," he added.

Mr Jen Skogen, the General Manager of the Company, said it was formal education that changed his fortunes in life, hence the need to help the students to climb higher the educational ladder.

He said the company increased the number from 150 students to 200 due to the excellent performance of their seniors in the WASSCE with lots of As.

Mr Skogen said it would continue to work hard to become the operator of choice through efficient and reliable management.

Ms Bernice Sam, the Corporate Affairs Manager of Aker Energy, said the students were selected through a rigorous process to enable the company to help those who actually needed the support.

Ms Carmen Bruce Annan, the Corporate Affairs Manager of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, urged the students to remain focused on their studies to make all stakeholders proud, adding; "You really need to shy away from bad companies and have time for your studies".

Ms Angela Tena Mensah, the Director in Charge of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, urged parents, teachers and stakeholders in education to focus more on discipline and moral training of students to make them better leaders in future.

GNA