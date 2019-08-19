news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Aug 19, GNA - Aker Energy, an oil company has sponsored more than 125 students in the Western Region to complete senior high school under the 2017/2018 academic year.

The sponsorship programme is to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goal Four, which talks about access to quality education for all children in Ghana.

The brilliant but needy students saw their educational progression having a focus when the company with the support of catchment communities, the district education offices and traditional rulers selected and sponsored them with school materials, stipend and consistent monitoring in ten different academic institutions across the Region.

Ms Bernice Sam, the Corporate Affairs Manager of Aker Energy at a ceremony to celebrate their scholars who had successful passed their WASSCE examination for the 2017/2018 academic year, said the scholarship programme had become a flagship social investment of the company in collaboration with the GNPC.

The scholarship programme designed for students with financial difficulties within the six coastal districts of the Western Region, started with six partner senior high schools, but currently runs with 10 schools including nursing college and Vocational and Technical schools.

The six representative districts are expected to nominate five members to form a panel to aid in the selection.

Ms Sam said the numbers have increased significantly from a moderate figure of 71 in 2012 to 150 in the year under review.

Meanwhile, the scholarship package has been reviewed to cover school materials such as trunk, chop box and books with other component taking care of mentoring, career seminars and visits to monitor academic performance and well-being.

The beneficiaries excelled with A's and B's with a few getting C's in the just ended WASSCE examination with forty of the outstanding beneficiary students touring some universities to learn from faculties on programmes of study.

Ms Sam said the company and licensed partners were in the process of developing a tertiary level scholarship to augment their contribution to creating an elitist society.

The Corporate Affairs Head, appreciated the contribution of teachers, headteachers, the service providers, adding, "We are committed to operate in a way that is mutually beneficial to the people of Ghana and our company".

Mr Osbert Charles Forson, Chief Inspector of Schools at the Western Regional Education Office was grateful to the company for supporting the training of the future manpower of the country.

He therefore urged the beneficiaries to work hard in order to become more useful to their irrespective communities and the nation at large.

Mrs Eugenia Gifty Kusi, the Deputy Western Regional Minister who narrated how such scholarships in her early days helped to shape and mould her life and thanked the company for the intervention.

She pledged the Coordinating Council's support in helping businesses grow within the Region.

Awulae Attibrukusu III, who chaired the ceremony, said quality education was possible with the requisite resources and proper supervision and urged the Ghana Education service to do more in that regard.

Master Anthony Sarpong, a Beneficiary of the Scheme, said "I was in a dilemma as to the next step regarding my education but thank God Aker Energy and Partners came my way and today I am on my way to becoming the Doctor I desired to be".

Miss Mary Banasco, also a scholarship winner said, "The light shed by Aker Energy has lightened our path for a more meaningful societal live".

GNA