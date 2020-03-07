news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Ave-Dakpa (VR), March 07, GNA - Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu, District Chief Executive for Akatsi North has hinted of plans to celebrate teachers in the District in October this year.

The event, dubbed "Teachers Day" will reward teachers for turning the education around in the District and encourage them to remain committed to improving education in the area.

Dr. Amuzu gave the hint at the 63rd Independence Day celebration parade at Ave-Dakpa, the District capital.

He said the Assembly was happy about the performance of schools in the District in the Basic Education Certificate Examination last year with many schools recording 100 per cent passes.

The DCE said similar feat was chalked in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination and underscored the need to celebrate the teachers.

He stated the readiness of the Assembly to invest education and announced financial packages and scholarships by the Assembly for pupils and students who excelled in the external examinations.

Dr. Amuzu said the District was still grappling with teenage pregnancy and urged parents to regularly engage teenage girls and empower them to remain in school.

The celebration was on the theme, "consolidating our gains," and attracted pupils and students, heads of decentralised institutions, traditional rulers and the clergy among others.





