By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 9, GNA – The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE) has honoured 33 participants who successfully completed the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (eITEC) and iLearn/Swayam programmes.

Of the 33, ten students graduated from the Swayam program while the rest of the 23 advanced in the eITEC programme which were collaboratively rolled out in 2019 by the Ministry of External Affairs, India and AITI-KACE.





Speaking at the graduation and awards ceremony themed: “Partnership for Life-Long Learning, Ghana Beyond Aid’’, Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan Director General of AITI-KACE, said the Centre seeks to have a measurable impact on industry and society by developing high-quality research and innovation for development; and the development of world class ICT and governance solutions for individuals and institutional advancement.

“The development of the ‘infopreneurs’ is paramount to what we do here and it is among the reasons why we are having this ceremony which is to celebrate with those who have successfully graduated from the two collaborative projects,” he said.

Mr Adu-Gyan said with the correct application of ICT, the country’s challenges in poverty, providing quality education, gender equality and affordable and clean energy could be addressed.

Mr Sugangh Rajaram, the India High Commissioner to Ghana, congratulated the participants for successfully completing the course and urged them to maintain close ties with the Centre in order to take advantage of new opportunities to help build their future and that of Ghana.

“It is important for you to be associated with the Centre in order to ascertain that the knowledge you have received are meaningfully and substantially implemented in the areas of your work, thus submit feedback and suggestions to enable the Centre upgrade these programmes.

He said there is a synergy between Ghana and India especially in the area of education where leaders of both countries prioritize in building the future of young people and upgrading the skills of our administrators in various institutions.

“We are committed to see that we work with each other to develop and build the capacity of the huge natural and human resources. We need to build our capacity to exploit these resources and this is the bedrock of the vision of the cooperation between India and Ghana,’’ he said.

