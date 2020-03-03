news, story, article

Accra, March 3, GNA - The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in Information Communication Technology (AITI-KACE) has built the first indigenous operating system to improve teaching and learning called Nyansapo Operating Systems Solutions (NOSS).

Made specifically for the Ghanaian environment, NOSS consist of applications that would be most relevant for use in many sectors especially in the educational and governmental domains.

Its features include; office productivity suit, a repository for updates, compactible with many hardware devices, easy to use and does not require educational users to buy license.

Mr Fred Yeboah, the Director Research and Innovation at AITI-KACE, who made this known during a visit by Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Deputy Minister of Education said the operating system was developed to support the study of science and mathematics especially among students at the basic level.





The operating system, he explained was developed to support multimedia usage and could simplify the concept of solar energy by demonstrating the basic scientific process involved with the use of audio-visuals.

He explained that it had a game software applications that attract children to learn while playing games.

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Director-General of AITI-KACE said the institutions had the vision to promote Research and Innovation, build the capacity of human and institutions and setting standards for ICT and eGovernancesolutions.

In pursuant to that vision, he said the Institution commenced a rigorous research and development projects to develop indigenous climate smart technologies and Artificial Intelligence programme at its centre in Sunyani and Bolgatanga respectively.

On other technology innovations, Mr Adu-Gyan said with funding from the World Bank, about 1400 teachers across were trained on new educational software that aids class management, teaching and learning and the preparation of learning materials.





He said the institute had built systems to promote egovernance, quality assurance and annual leave management of institutions.

Dr Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education commended the management of AITI-KACE for taking up research and development to promote the study of science, technology and innovation.

He said it was one of the surest way for nurturing and sustaining the interest of children and unearthing their talents, as the nation focused on resorting to the use of science and technology to address social issues.

“I particularly like the Nyansapo Operating Systems Solutions because it is cost effective as educational institutions do not need to buy license to use the software,” he said.

Dr Adutwum, said the government was building Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) centres across the country to facilitate and improve the application of science in national development.

He said the centres, which would focus more on practical, seek to integrate STEM into the curriculum of pre-tertiary schools and allow students to explore and experience hands-on dimension of the initiative.

