news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

Takla Agbokope (VR), Sept. 10, GNA - The Agbokope A.M.E School at Takla in the Ho Municipality on "My First Day at School" welcomed about 100 new pupils to the School.

The figure is the highest, the School recorded since its establishment in 2013, raising its current population to 210.

The high enrollment is said to be as a result of community engagement and government's free education policy.

Madam Enyonam Afi Amafugah, Regional Director, Ghana Education Service, who welcomed the pupils to school encouraged them to stay in school and called on their parents to take care of them.

She advised them not to shirk their responsibilities to the teachers and government.

Madam Amafugah also assured them that state actors would play their roles diligently to ensure that the children had a good start in life.

Reverend Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, asked the teachers to make school and learning appealing to keep the children in school.

Madam Fransisca Asamanin Mawunyo, Headmistress of the school told the GNA that they took pragmatic steps in ensuring that parents did not keep their wards home this academic year.

Mrs Isabella Ayimey, Circuit Supervisor in the area lamented about the poor infrastructure in the school, saying since it was founded in 2013 it was operated under a shed until a Non-Governmental Organisation built a three-unit classroom block for the kindergarten.

She appealed for an eight-unit classroom block, a computer and a science laboratory for the School.

GNA