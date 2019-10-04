news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri/Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Adibo (N/R), Oct. 04, GNA – The Assemblies of God Care (AG-Care) Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has donated 90 dual desks to the Adibo Roman Catholic Junior High School in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region to support teaching and learning.

The furniture, valued at GH¢ 22,500.00, was funded by the Christian Children's Fund of Canada (CCFC), a child centered NGO.

The donation formed part of activities by Mrs Christelle Kalhoule, West African Director for CCFC from Burkina Faso, who visited Ghana to assess some of the organization's funded projects in the Northern Region.

Mrs Theresa Baveng, the Acting Team Leader and Programmes Manager of CCFC, entreated the students and Parent Teacher Association to help maintain the furniture to benefit other students in future.

She encouraged the students to take their studies seriously to help them become important personalities in society.

Mr James Jefferson Abdulai, Partner Programmes Manager, AG-Care Ghana, said there was about 400 furniture deficit in its six operational schools in the Municipality namely; Zugu, Gbungbaliga, Kpachiyili, Adibo, Zang, and Zangbang.

He, therefore, appealed to the Ghana Education Service and other donors to help support them.

Alhaji Alhassan Mustapha, the Education Director for Yendi Municipal, who received the furniture on behalf of the school, commended AG-Care and CCFC for their continuous support towards improving education and urged them to do more.

He advised the Head teacher to use part of the School's Capitation Grant to help repair and maintain it.

In a related development, a quiz competition was organized by CCFC among five schools in the Saboba District to commemorate the International Children's Day.

Kpalba E.P. Junior High School (JHS) was crowned victors in the competition held in the Saboba District.

It got 71 points to beat four other schools in the four-round quiz in General Knowledge, English Language, Mathematics and Integrated Science.

The others were the Gnani, Demon, Namungbani, and Wambung Junior High schools, which received some Mathematical sets and books for participating.

GNA