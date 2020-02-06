news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bongo (UE), Feb 6, GNA – AfriKids Ghana, a Child Rights Organization, has supported 80 basic schools in four districts in the Upper East Region with practical teaching and learning materials worth GH¢38,800.00, to improve the quality of education in the region.

Each school was given materials such as, abacus, phonics game, basic shapes, puzzle of Ghana, 4-way mathematics books, alphabet cut out, sorting height game, sorting size game, weighing scale with fruits, scissors, cardboards, stapler and pins.

The rest included calculators, wall clocks, maps of Ghana, footballs, pens and pencils, veronica buckets and pumps for balls.

The project would cover poor rural basic schools in the region including 25 schools in the Bongo District, 20 schools each in Builsa South and Builsa North Districts and in Nabdam District, 15 schools.

It is part of AfriKids educational intervention dubbed, “The AfriKids Dynamic Approach to School Improvement (DASI) project”.

The three-year, project is being funded by the Department of International Development (DFID), a United Kingdom development agency.

Speaking to the media after a day’s training workshop to equip selected teachers from the beneficiary schools on the correct use of the materials, Mr Cletus Anaaya, the Project Manager, DASI, explained that the main objective of the intervention was to proactively address issues that impeded academic performance and improve upon the quality of education in those deprived areas.

In addition to the teaching and learning resources given to the schools, about 213 teachers have also been trained across the four districts on the use of the materials to ensure effective teaching and learning.

Mr Anaaya indicated that AfriKids Ghana conducted a baseline survey to ascertain the reasons for the abysmal performance of children in basic schools in the region and it was revealed that most of the schools were deprived and lacked basic teaching and learning materials.





The Project Manager said, that informed the decision of the AfriKids to solicit for funding from DFID to implement the DASI project, which focuses on improving quality education, promoting access as well as ensuring effective school governance structure.

“The DASI project is therefore needed and critical because it will concentrate on intensively improving quality of education, efficiency and the effectiveness of teachers and schools”.

He indicated that the academic resources were made from local materials by ‘Depend on God Artwork, a local artisan based in Tamale in the Northern Region, to make lessons more interesting, practical, interactive, child centered and participatory for easy understanding and remembrance.

The intervention would further complement the efforts of the Ghana Education Service and the various schools to effectively implement the new curriculum which involves more practical activities than theory, he said.

“The upper primary school children are directly benefitting from the project. The year groups have been chosen because early intervention is needed before children transition to Junior High School if pupils are to stand a chance of passing their BECE and progressing through education,” he added.

Mr Abdulai Abdul Aziz, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Depend on God Artwork, who took participants through the training, indicated that the materials were made from local resources and could be replicated by the teachers and children.

Most of the beneficiary teachers who spoke to the media expressed joy at the gesture of AfriKids Ghana and its partners and indicated that the materials would enable them to teach the children well to achieve greater academic excellence.

GNA