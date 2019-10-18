news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Kongo (U/E) Oct. 18, GNA - Afrikids Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has presented school uniforms and stationeries to needy pupils in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region to support them to stay in school.

The items include mathematical sets, pens, pencils, erasers, school uniforms and bags, exercise books and rulers.

The donation was under the NGO’s three-year project dubbed: “Dynamic Approach To School Improvement (DASI)” designed to proactively address issues that impede academic performance and contribute to poor learning environment in rural schools in the region.

The DASI project is being implemented in four districts of the Region, Builsa South and North Districts, Bongo District and Nabdam District, with funding from the Department For International Development (DFID).

Speaking at a brief ceremony at Kongo in the Nabdam District, to present the items, Mr Cletus Anaaya, the Afrikids DASI Project Manager, said it is the hope of Afrikids that the gesture would encourage parents to continue to support their children to remain in school.

He said pupils in classes four, five and six are direct beneficiaries of the project because early intervention is needed before they transited to the Junior High School and subsequently progress in their education.

He said 62 per cent of the Region’s population lived in poverty, with scarce resources coupled with the inability of parents to financially prioritize the education of their children because they could not afford to pay school levies and afford basic learning materials.

Mr Anaaya said “poor parental support for the education of their wards has placed many at an increased risk of dropping out of school, this risk increases for girls when they finish primary school.”

“Poor parental support is also fueled by poor quality education, which leads to low academic performance and leaves some parents wondering whether schooling is pointless and whether their children might be better served by developing farming or vocational skills.”

“The DASI project is critical because it will concentrate on intensively improving the quality of education, efficiency, and the effectiveness of teachers and schools so that children leave school with the essential building blocks necessary to thrive in education and work,” he said.

Mr Timothy Naasal Yuornuo, the Nabdam District Director of Education, who expressed gratitude to Afrikids, said the organization had over the years supported the District in diverse ways, and urged the pupils to make good use of the items provided to reap the desired benefits.

Mr Polo Abatara, a parent, thanked the management of Afrikids for their efforts, and prayed for God’s blessings for the organization.

