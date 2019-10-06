news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Oct. 6, GNA – AfriKids Ghana, a child rights Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), through its ‘School of Night Rabbits’ project, has successfully mainstreamed 55 street children in the Bolgatanga Municipality into the formal education system.

The children went through nine months intensive complementary numeracy and literacy tuition, from January to September, 2019.

Ten other street children have received training in technical and vocational skills such as electric wiring, satellite and television installation, alumina glazing and fabrication, leather making as well as fashion designing.

The School of Night Rabbits project, which has over the years provided opportunities for several street children to go back to school, is being sponsored by the EMpower, a United Kingdom based charity organization.

At a brief graduation ceremony in Bolgatanga to officially hand over the children to the management of the various schools as well as give equipment to the technical and vocational skills trainees, Mr Nicholas Kumah, Country Director, AfriKids Ghana, said the project seeks to provide a lifeline for street children to empower them to be successful in their endeavors.

He said the project over years has created the platform for many children to access formal education or learn a trade in a bid to empower them economically to support themselves and their families.

He said street children are vulnerable to various kinds of abuses and it is imperative for all stakeholders including parents to work to address the challenge.

In 2018, the NGO mainstreamed 98 street children into the formal education system and out of that number, Mr Raymond Ayinne, the External Affairs Manager of AfriKids Ghana, said 96 children are still in school.

He said the children after going through the lessons and training were examined by the National Vocation Technical Institute (NVTI) and the National Textile Hand Weavers Association through standardized examination.

Mr Ayinne said each of the 10 children who received training in the skills programme for the 20 months were given GHC 100.00 each month to enable them to provide their needs during the period of training.

He said the challenge of street children across the country was worrying and called on major stakeholders including government to critically examine the issue and make the right investment to address it.

Parents of the beneficiary children expressed gratitude to AfriKids Ghana and its sponsors for the support.

Ms Jennifer Anaasa, who was adjudged the most outstanding performer in the skills trainee category, thanked AfriKids Ghana for offering her the opportunity to learn a trade.

GNA