Winneba (C/R), Sept. 7, GNA - Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, has pledged to sponsor the training of private school teachers in his constituency on the new education curriculum.



He said this is to equip both public and private school teachers in the area to discharge their duties without any hindrance.

“Education is an essential tool for nation building and no child in Effutuman should be denied quality education,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin gave the assurance when he launched a project he initiated, dubbed: “One Teacher One Laptop” for private school teachers as his contribution to the promotion of education.

As part of the project, he presented 105 HP laptop computers to the first batch of teachers.

The project seeks to facilitate the teachers’ research work to help them to perform effectively.

The MP gave the assurance that by October, this year, all the 505 private school teachers in the Effutu Municipality would receive laptops.

In 2018 Mr Afenyo-Markin launched a similar project for public school teachers during which he provided one laptop each to the 606 teachers in the area.

He also sponsored 15 basic school teachers with 15,000 Ghana Cedis to further their education as well as sponsoring the Best Public School Teacher’s Award.

He urged teachers, students and pupils to patronize the three newly constructed community libraries to help them improve their vocabulary, adding; “Cultivating the habit of reading will help in your educational career”.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the chiefs of Effutu Atekyedo had released land for the construction of an ultra-modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre for public and private schools to build their computer literacy.

He said government had given approval for the construction of a Day Senior High School at Effutu Ateitu, while chiefs and elders of Effutu Nsuakyre had also provided land for the construction school blocks.

He called on citizens of Effutuman to contribute their quota towards improving on education for the current and unborn generations.

