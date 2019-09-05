news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R) Sept. 5, GNA - Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency has pledged to sponsor private school teachers in his constituency to acquire skills on the new education curriculum.



Mr Afenyo-Markin gave the assurance when he launched a self-initiated project dubbed “One Teacher One Laptop” for Private School Teachers as his contribution to the promotion of education in the area during which he presented 105 HP laptop Computers to the first batch of private school teachers.

The project seeks to facilitate research work of teachers to help them to deliver quality education for children in the area and the MP assured that by October, 31, 2019 all the 505 private school teachers in Effutu Municipality would receive some of the Laptops.

In 2018, the MP launched similar projects for Public School Techers of which, he provided one Laptop computer each to the 606 teachers in Public Schools in the area, sponsored 15 basic school teachers with an amount of 15,000.00 to further their education and also sponsored the best public school teacher’s award.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the gesture formed part of his campaign promises to properly equip both Public and Private School Teachers in the area to discharge their duties without any hindrances.

“Education is an essential tool for Nation Building and no child in Effutuman should be denied quality education, he quipped adding he was hopeful the teachers would be motivated to give of their best.

He also gave them the assurance that he would also sponsor private school teachers who were due to pursue their education, to update their knowledge.

The MP encouraged teachers, students and pupils to patronise three newly constructed community libraries fully stocked with books and read to help them improve their vocabulary, adding that “cultivating the habit of reading will help in your educational career”.

The MP announced that Effutu Atekyedo Chiefs had released free land for the construction of Ultra-Modern Information Communication Technology centre to be patronised by both public and private school students and pupils to become computer literates to be able to compete in the technological world.

Approval has been given by the Government for the construction of a Day Senior High School at Effutu Ateitu and that Chiefs and elders of Effutu Nsuakyre also provided land for the construction of school blocks in their localities, Mr. Afenyo Markin added.

He said there was the need for all citizens of Effutuman to contribute their quota to ensure that there was conducive environment for the current and unborn generations to pursue their schooling.

