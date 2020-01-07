news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R) Jan. 07, GNA - Mr Alexzander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu has assured his constituents of his continuous commitment to the best to improve the standard of education in the area.



Mr Afenyo-Markin gave the assurance at a ceremony, where over 40 deserving, hardworking and dedicated teachers, staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES), some outstanding pupils from the public and private schools who excelled in the Municipal Quiz Competition were honored in Winneba.

The event, on the theme “Quality Education: Expectations of a Motivated Teacher”, was organised by the Efutu directorate of the GES and solely sponsored by the Mr Afenyo-Markin.

Mr Afenyo-Markin expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between his office, the education directorate, stressing that without the cooperation of institutional Heads, the vision of an MP could not achieved.

“You may be a political leader with a vision, but without the cooperation of Institutional Heads such visions could not be achieved and in this regard, there is the need as people to work together in order that the children will acquire the needed educational knowledge and skills to become future patriotic citizens in the society”, he stated. “We have constructed a number of libraries among others, a means to improve educational standard in the municipality and it is therefore the duty of the teachers to encourage the students and pupils to patronize such interventions (Library) and also help them to cultivate the habit of reading in order to excel in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)”, he added

According to the MP, government was determined to support teachers, pupils and students with the ultimate aim of ensuring quality education especially at the basic school level and encouraged teachers to express their views on how challenges associated with implementation of the free SHS would be addressed.

Madam Rose Tenkorang, Effutu GES Director in her address thanked the MP and the Municipal Chief executive for their continuous support to improve education delivery in the municipality.

She mentioned, one teacher, one laptop project, construction of Information Communication Technology (ICT) centres at National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), construction of a number of libraries and housing scheme for teachers among others as some of the projects that had been undertaken by the MP.

She however expressed disappointment that despite the interventions put in place, the percentage pass of the municipality in the 2019 BECE was not encouraging and called on all stakeholders to play their respective roles to change the narrative.

“Let us be more dedicated to the work, let us motivate ourselves intrinsically and work harder for the Nation to have purposeful future leaders and the Almighty God will always shower his bountiful blessing on us”, she pleaded.

Madam Tenkorang said quality education encompassed import aspect of the educational system such as infrastructure, school building, administration, leadership, management, teacher training, educational material, teachers and students’ achievement and urged stakeholders to work towards achieving that.

The occasion was also used to award 28 teachers, who applied for financial support to further their education from a Scholarship Scheme instituted by the MP with each of them receiving GH¢1,000.00.

The award winners received various prizes including; certificates, citations, refrigerators, washing machines, set of jerseys, footballs, trophies and cash prizes.

GNA