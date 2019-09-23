news, story, article

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA



Tamale, Sept 23, GNA – A total of 155 students have graduated from the Advance Global College, School of Health Science, in Tamale, after completing diploma and certificate programmes in medical laboratory technology and dispensing technology during the 2018/2019 academic year.



This was the third graduation ceremony of the Advance Global College and it was on theme: "The Position of Discipline in Health Care Delivery".

Mr Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu, Principal of the College, who addressed the graduands during the graduation ceremony over the weekend at its Tamale campus, said the College had established affiliations with the Eastern European University Association, adding "That gives us access to over 40 universities in Russia".

He reiterated the College's commitment to providing quality education and building the capacity of its teaching and non-teaching staff for excellence.

He advised the graduands to make good use of the skills and competencies they had acquired during the course of study to create jobs for themselves, and others rather than being job seekers.

Dr Braimah Baba Abubakari, Deputy Northern Regional Director of Health, emphasized the need for discipline amongst all, as it was vital for the development of the country, advising the graduands to live up to expectations.

He also encouraged them to develop positive attitudes towards work, and create a friendly relationship with their clients to better address their challenges.

Mr Mustapha Ussif, Executive Director of the National Service Scheme advised the graduands to take advantage of their one year mandatory national service period to develop their potentials to contribute to the development of the country.

The Advance Global College was established in 2011 and it currently has two separate campuses, which include Tamale Campus in the Northern Region and Accra Campus in the Greater Accra Region.

