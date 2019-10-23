news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey/Abdulai Haruna, GNA

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Mr Ebenezer Tetteh Tagoe, a former Member of the Governing Board of the Adisadel College in Cape Coast in the Central Region has called on old students to give support to the institution in order to reclaim its lost glory.

He said the institution in recent time had fallen off the pegging order in terms of academics and extracurricular activities, adding that there was the need for all stakeholders, especially the alumni to provide the institution their maximum support to ensure that it rekindled its vibrancy.

Mr Tetteh Tagoe made the call while delivering a lecture at the 2nd Robert Thompson Orleans Pobee public lecture in Accra.

The lecture organised by old students of the institution was in honour of the late Robert Thompson Orleans Pobee, a Santaclausian and a former headmaster of the school for the pivotal role he played in making the institution a pacesetter in academics.

It was also aimed at giving alumni and other stakeholders the opportunity to deliberate on how best they could rekindle the vibrancy of the institution.

It was held on the theme: “Sustaining a Vibrant Second Cycle Institution: The Role of Stakeholders.”

Mr Tetteh Tagoe who is the current Director of the Republic Bank Ghana Limited urged the alumni to resuscitate the Endowment Fund and replenish it to complement efforts of government to ensure that the institution met its infrastructural deficit.

“Fortunately, Adisco has had Endowment Fund for quite some time, one based in Ghana and the other in the United States. The emphasis here is therefore on the word ‘adequate’. Unfortunately, the Fund in Ghana may be described, at best as dormant but I am happily advised that there are active steps being taken by some Santaclausians to breathe life into it.

“Despite the modest sizes, the two funds have been contributing to Adisadel and we should up our game to ensure the school has a regular, determinable auxiliary funding source,” he said.

While calling on government to give maximum support to the institution, especially in terms of remuneration of staff, the former Board Member also urged government to give the governing body the needed freedom to innovate and to be creative in order to reignite and lead the country in charting innovative academic and extracurricular activities to push the bound of excellence.

“It is imperative that there must be a harmonious and seamless collaboration among the constituent parts, namely: the Faculty, the Government, the Church, and Santaclausians,” he said.

The lecture was attended by alumni of Adisadel College, some colleagues from sister schools among others.

Dr Sam Mensah, an alumnus who chaired the event said the faculty, led by the headmaster must be made the leader and anchor of the school.

This, he said, would ensure efficiency and improve the academic excellence of students and the school at large.

He reiterated the need for the alumni to resuscitate its endowment fund and contribute it to ensure the institution had the financial muscle to undertake its developmental projects.

Mr Francis Kwame Agbedanu, the headmaster of the school expressed his gratitude to the alumni for the enormous support they continue to give to the institution.

GNA