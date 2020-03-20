news, story, article

Cape Coast, March 20, GNA - The Adisadel College in Cape Coast in the Central Region, has held its 110th Speech and Prize-Giving Day with a call on relevant stakeholders and development partners to prioritize Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country.



Dr Daniel Owiredu, Chairman, Governing Council of Anglican University of Technology who said this also called for a holistic teaching and learning of STEM education to include; creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.





This, he said would equip students and the youth with the right skills and knowledge to drive the industrial and developmental agenda of the country.

STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines; science, technology, engineering and mathematics in an interdisciplinary and applied approach rather than teach the four disciplines as separate and discrete subjects.

Dr Owiredu said “today, the technologies have changed, however, the foundations of these technologies remain the same, but we have to move with the times and make strategic adjustments to science and maths by collectively promoting and advancing STEM education and learning.

He was speaking on the theme; “STEM Education: The Future of Today’s Youth and Ghana’s Economic Transformation.”

Integrating creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship with STEM education would drive national and global business enterprises.

“STEM education is critical to help Ghana become a prosperous nation. However, it is one thing to pursue and advance STEM for its sake, and quite another thing altogether to pursue STEM by integrating it with creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“It must be advanced with creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship because these are the fundamental building blocks of the 21st century global business enterprise.

“In other words, STEM must be combined with creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship to create the next blockbuster companies or businesses in Africa,” the Chairman of the Local Board of Golden Star Resources explained.

He commended the 1995 year group of the school for initiating a STEM House project to facilitate the teaching and learning of the subjects in the school,

The 300-seater facility is a three-floor ultra-modern science laboratory, estimated at a cost of GH¢2.4 million, with funding from the 1995 Old Boys’.

Dr Owiredu appealed to government to invest more in education to ensure that all children nationwide had access to quality learning environments.

Nana Otwasuom Osae Nyampong IV, Traditional Ruler, Pese Kamena Traditional Area, also called on the Old students of the school to make the improvement of the infrastructure of the school their priority to complement the efforts of government.

He assured the management of the school of his support and contribution towards the completion of the STEM House project to enhance the study of the subjects.

The 110th Speech and Prize-Giving Day coincided with this year’s Founders Day Celebrations of Adisco.

GNA