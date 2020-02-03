news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA

Accra, Feb. 03, GNA – The Adisadel College in Cape Coast at the weekend launched its 110th Speech and Prize-Giving Day with an appeal to stakeholders to contribute towards the completion of a 300-seater Science laboratory project it is currently undertaking.

The laboratory is to enhance teaching and learning of practical Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the school and to equip students with the requisite skills to enable them to become innovators and problem solvers.

The project, which started in August last year is a three-floor ultra-modern science laboratory and estimated at a cost of GH¢2.4 million funded by the 1995 year group.

Speaking at the event, Mr Emmanuel Effoh Eduah, President of the 1995 year Group, said the group opted for the laboratory Project due to the relevance of the subjects in the development of the world today.

He said Adisadel as one of the leading Senior High Schools needed an ultra-modern laboratory that would help nurture the students to carry the torch of development.





“We have already started our project and we are moving steadily but we cannot do it alone as a year group. We will need the help of all Santaclausians, both new and old.

“We need everybody’s help because without the laboratory, Adisadel College is not moving forward,” he appealed.

The Speech and Prize-Giving Day, slated for March 15 this year was launched by the 1995 year group in collaboration with the National Executive Committee of the Old Boys’ Association of the School.

It was on the theme: “STEM Education; The Future of Today’s Youth and Ghana’s Economic Transformation”.

Mr Oscar Bruce, the President of the Old Boys’ Association, said Science and Mathematics education had been a priority for the School over the years as it had produced a number of critical thinkers and innovators driving advancements worldwide.

He said the Association therefore deemed it appropriate for the School to have a STEM House that would groom students to become the next critical thinkers and innovators required by the nation for development.

“It is my vision that together we shall have the House completed as soon as possible, put it to use and ensure that it is maintained so that it will serve us well for many years to come,” he stated.

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann, a Senior Lecturer, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Ghana as guest speaker, commended the group for a laudable initiative and urged all Santaclausians to contribute towards the realisation of the project.

She explained, “we continue teaching science, those of us in academia as if it was a theoretical thing, but if we actually want to see the power of science we have to give our students the tools they need to play around, to experiment to see the wonder of this subject”.

Nana Osae Nyampong, the Patron of the 1995 year group and Chairman of the event called on the National Executive Committee (NEC) and other year groups to therefore make the completion of the project a priority to boost STEM education in the school.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that the young ones who will go to Adisadel are giving the best of STEM educations,” he said.

He also commended the 1995 year group for initiating such a novel project that would not only benefit students of the school but also sister schools within the region.

GNA