By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - The Adentan Municipal Assembly, represented by Miss Theodora Lucia Ackon Mensah of the St. Peter’s Mission School, has been adjudged the overall winner in the Greater Accra Regional Reading Competition.

The Municipality beat other 16 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to represent the Region in the National Reading Competition to be held later this year.

It forms parts of activities by the Ghana Library Authority’s 2019 Year of Reading Campaign to instill the culture of reading in school children.

It was on the theme; “Reading for Progress.”

Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, the Greater Accra Deputy Regional Minister, urged the children to take their education seriously and always read to improve their vocabulary.

“Quality education is needed for the survival of the nation. Books are rich sources of knowledge and information and aids in effective communication,” she said.

She said making reading a part of children’s upbringing would help them adopt it as a culture to aid in realizing their dreams.

Mrs Sackey said the competition provided the platform for the pupils to showcase their talents and encouraged parents to build on that by reading with their children.

Mr Alikem Tamakloe, the Greater Accra Regional Librarian, said the coming back of public libraries would promote reading among Ghanaians, particularly children.

He said the theme was an indication that no meaningful progress could take place if reading was relegated and advised the pupils to read extensively and acquire knowledge to build their careers.

He called on all MMDAs to continue to assist the Authority in promoting literacy in the country.

“The declaration of the Year of Reading has increased library patronage and I believe it has increased reading as well,” he added.

The MMDAs that participated were Ga Central, Ga East, Ga West, Ga South, La Dade Kotopong, Tema West, Tema Metro, La Kwantanan, Krowor, Kpone Katamanso, Weija Gbawe, Ada East, Ada West, Ledgokuku, Ashaiman and Ningo Prampram.

The Authority has organised similar competitions in the regions and the winners will compete for the grand prize at the National Reading Competition to be held in the Accra.

