news, story, article

By Kofi Mensah, Obuasi, GNA



Fomena (Ash), Feb. 21, GNA - The Adansi Traditional Council in the Ashanti Region has launched a fundraising event to solicit money to fund the remedial classes of senior high school students who could not pass all their subjects at the West African School Certificate Examinations (WASCE).



The organization of the remedial classes, which is the sixth in the series by the traditional council will benefit students from the Adansi North and South, Obuasi East and Obuasi Municipal Assemblies, which formed the Adansi state.

Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, Adansihene, speaking at the ceremony, said since its inception in 2015, a total of 702 students had so far benefited from the free remedial classes, which were held in six centres across the traditional area.

They had been able to pass their subjects which were mainly English, Science and Mathematics.

He said Adansi citizens abroad had been supporting him in the organization of the remedial classes, while the AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine had provided an amount of GH¢ 25,000.00 to support this year’s programme.

The Adansihene said five centres, namely New Edubiase, Fumso, Asokwa, Obuasi and Fomena have been selected for the remedial classes and urged all students who failed in any subject to register for the classes to better their grades.

Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie pointed out that the free remedial classes had helped a number of students to continue their education at the tertiary level, while others had also gotten employment.

Mr. Eric Asubonteng, Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, observed that education was one of the priority areas of the company’s social responsibility activities.

That was why it had supported the construction of many schools in its catchment areas and provided other logistics such as vehicles, office and laboratory equipment as well as teaching and learning materials to improve educational delivery in the traditional area.

Mr Asubonteng commended the paramount chief for making education a priority to help the youth in the area attain higher academic laurels so as to contribute meaningfully to the development not only of the traditional area, but Ghana as a whole.

GNA