Adaklu-Waya (VR), Feb. 03, GNA-Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey, District Chief Executive of Adaklu has presented four sets of jerseys, four footballs and four trophies to the Adaklu Senior High School (ADASEC) at Adaklu-Waya.



The items, estimated at GHC8,000.00 are in support of the School's preparations for this year's inter-schools sports festival.

They are also to support the School's inter house sports competition.

Mr Kadey asked the School to use the items to lift the flag of ADASEC and Adaklu high.

He asked the students to be disciplined on and off the field and make the District proud.

The DCE commended the School for a "good show" at the National Science and Maths Quiz competition and urged them to excel at this year's Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations.





He also praised the School for supporting the national launch of anti-bushfire campaign in the District and pledged the readiness of the Assembly to help address water and infrastructure challenges facing ADASEC.

Mr Bartholomew Hosu, Headmaster of the School, expressed gratitude to Mr Kadey for his continued support to the School and said the teachers and students were doing their best to make the District proud.

He appealed for a new School bus to replace a broken down one and also pleaded for a science laboratory for the School.

GNA