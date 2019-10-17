news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra, Oct 17, GNA - The Accra Metro Education Directorate of the Ghana Education Service on Wednesday engaged 50 teachers to coach them on the importance of the Basic Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program initiated to improve learning.

The meeting is part of the three-day Basic Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (BSTEM) programme held by GES for public basic schools pupils to improve learning in the classroom with hands on practical works.

One hundred and fifty teachers are expected to have primary knowledge about the programme and the significance of the BSTEM programme, which will help them establish BSTEM clubs in their various schools and teach their pupils with both theoretical and practical application of the subjects.

Mr Augustus Owusu-Agyemfra, National BSTEM Coordinator who facilitated the meeting, said the engagement was to expose the teachers to the BSTEM project to enable them make learning more practical in their various schools.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, he said the BSTEM project was piloted in 2018 from recommendations given by Professor Anamoah Mensah after a research carried to address issues on science and maths in basic schools.

Mr Owusu-Agyemfra said at the end of the three-day engagement the teachers would be able to initiate active learning strategies, have data analysis and programming skills and create effective questioning and assessing methodologies for their pupils.

He added that the teachers would be given detailed training on the BSTEM programme when the necessary materials were ready to commence.

GNA