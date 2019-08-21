news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 21, GNA - The Accra Academy 1980 Old Boys Association, ‘Bl3oo 80’ has refurbished and handed over the North Gate project to the school's administration as part of activities to mark the 2019 “Bleoobii” Homecoming celebrations.

The ceremony brought together all past and present students of the school, including the chairman of the Governing Council of the school, Mr. Wilson Tei.

The North Gate, which connects to the Asere Ayitey Street on the Bubuashie side of the school had not been in the best of shape.

The chairman of the Bleoo 1980 year group Mr. Robert Kofiga, said the gate needed a befitting facelift that would match “the credentials of the noble school of gentlemen”.

"Henceforth this beautiful edifice will give a befitting welcome to visitors to the noble school that has and continues to raise and shape the minds of great academicians for the country Ghana."

The project, which cost about GH¢100,000, is one of the many huge infrastructural needs of the school and Mr. Kofiga was happy that the Bleoo 80 year group had managed to give it a facelift.

Dr. Victor Attuquaye Clottey, Project Coordinator and treasurer of ‘Bleoo 80’ year group, mobilised the funds for the project, and congratulated all the year group members, in and out the country, for their financial contributions towards the success of the project.

He urged other year groups to look at other areas of infrastructural needs of the school and address it to help mold the school into one of the foremost in terms of infrastructural development.

"It is important to give back to the institution that shaped the little minds and spurred it to become who they are today."

The headmaster of the school, Reverend William Garr, congratulated the group for their thoughtfulness, saying that, generations yet unborn would thank the Bleoo 80 group for this project.

Mr. Tei said the school needs more infrastructural development, including a housing facility for teachers on campus and urged all to support and contribute towards the housing project.

